Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are one of Hip-Hop's favorite couples, and anytime the two get together, things either get steamy, funny or somewhere in-between. Today, it looks like Jhené Aiko has initiated a more comical exchange with her boyfriend, trolling the Detroit 2 rapper while he was celebrating one of the biggest achievements of his career.

Yesterday marked the six-year anniversary of Big Sean's third full-length album Dark Sky Paradise, and in honor of Sean's first number one album, the "Body Language" rapper shared a commemorative post to his Instagram. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "6 years since Dark Sky Paradise...Seeing all these bring back so many memories! Thank you!!! Favorite song(s)?!"

While other artists like Kami, Jhené Aiko caught wind of the post, and she decided to take the opportunity to roast her boyfriend a bit.

"thank god you grew that beard," Jhené playfully started her caption. "lol jusssssst playing love u...and my fave song is research and i know." When Dark Sky Paradise was released, Big Sean wasn't yet rocking his signature beard, so it's funny to see Jhené making fun of the "I Don't F*** With You" rapper's former lack of facial hair.

Interestingly, her favorite songs from the album are "I Know," which features none other than Aiko herself, and "Research," which features Ariana Grande. Perhaps the alleged tension Jhené and Sean's former flame is purely just fan speculation.

In honor of the double-platinum album's six-year anniversary, what are your favorite songs from Dark Sky Paradise?