Jhené Aiko Radiates Disco Vibes In 4/20-Friendly "Tryna Smoke" Visual

The singer grabbed her crew and got together to blaze up in a cypher.

Her Grammy-nominated album was released over a year ago, but Jhené Aiko is revisiting the project for 4/20. The Los Angeles songbird shared her Chilombo project in March 2020 and it was a celebrated collection that helped her receive a nod from The Recording Academy. She didn't win this time around, but that doesn't mean Aiko is finished unleashing visuals from the record.

On this mellow Tuesday (April 20), Jhené delivered the music video for "Tryna Smoke," a track that is a must-have on anyone's favorite cannabis-inspired playlist. The visual finds Jhené and her crew linking up for a weed cypher as they inspect their bag of bud and prepare themselves for liftoff. The hazy filter complements the energy as Jhené gives off '70s-inspired vibes with hot pants, roller skates, and rose-colored glasses.

Watch the visual to Jhené Aiko's "Tryna Smoke" and share your thoughts.