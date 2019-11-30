Are you ready to meditate with Jhené Aiko? The spiritual singer's love life is often ensnarled in headlines as her relationship and collaborations with Big Sean cause fans to question whether or not the (former) lovers are an item. However, Jhené rarely, if ever, speaks about her romantic life and instead turns the attention to her music and mediations.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The "Triggered" songstress recently shared that she visited Wisdome L.A. and had the opportunity to lead an audience in mediation through sound baths and song. "Leading meditations while singing modern mantra and playing my crystal alchemy bowls was a dream come true. i've never felt more in my element. more please 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼."

Jhené may be switching up how she goes about her live shows because she added that she's looking forward to having more events like these in the upcoming year. "In 2020 i can not WAIT to do more immersive sound bath experiences for you guys 🙏🏼 color therapy + aromatherapy + sound healing + modern mantra + conscious breathing = an experience of a lifetime," the singer said. "THIS is what i am here to do and i am so grateful for the peace and clarity i have found on my path 💙" Jhené added that she hopes to set up one of these domes at Coachella next year, and we wouldn't be surprised if Sean Don was right by her side. Check out a few images from Jhené's experience below by swiping through her photos.