Jhené Aiko Is A Disney Princess In "Lead The Way" Visual From "Raya & The Last Dragon"

The self-proclaimed "Disney kid" is excited to come close to her dream of being a real-life Disney princess.

As a woman who touts a large half-phoenix, half-dragon tattoo on her back, Jhené Aiko was the perfect fit for the Raya and the Last Dragon soundtrack. The Los Angeles native told Apple Music that she's a self-described "Disney kid," so her inclusion in the film's creative process is a dream come true for the singer. We previously reported on Aiko partnering with Oscar-nominated composer James Newton-Howard for the Raya and the Last Dragon song "Lead The Way," and now, the songbird returns with a fantastical visual to accompany the single.

“I’ve always had this little fantasy of being a Disney princess, voicing one, or like being the character. And so this was the closest that I’ve gotten, so I was pretty excited," said Aiko. "The number one thing was I heard dragon, and I love dragons. I have a big dragon tattoo on my back. I was born in ’88, which is the year of the dragon. And I just think it’s a beautiful, mystical creature that is just so many things, symbolizes so many things for me, personally.”

Stream Jhené Aiko's visual to "Lead The Way" and make sure to check out Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+.