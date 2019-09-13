mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jhené Aiko Gets Meditative In Calm "Trigger Protection Mantra"

Alex Zidel
September 13, 2019 10:29
Trigger Protection Mantra
Jhene Aiko

This is the soundtrack to your next study session.


So many of us deal with terrible bouts of anxiety on a daily basis. We all have different ways of coping with our mental health issues. Some opt for healthier methods like meditation, exercise, and deep breathing exercises. Others find therapy in their vices: drugs, alcohol, and poor diet choices. Jhené Aiko leans more on the meditative side of the spectrum. After her break-up with Big Sean, the talented recording artist took a short break but now, she appears to be easing herself back into the groove of the industry. The 31-year-old was seemingly getting us ready for a new freestyle mixtape at the top of this year and it's unclear whether that's still in the plans. Today though, she decided to snap her musical hiatus with an insanely calm new track called "Trigger Protection Mantra."

Some might not even consider this an official release. That's how unconventional the song is. Jhené Aiko is not trying to create a hit here. Nothing of that sort. She simply felt a need to hop in the studio to record a song that she (and anybody else that just needs to calm down) can listen to when they're feeling at their lowest. This can serve as the soundtrack to your next meditative experience, or you can throw it on as you study or work.

Let us know if it helps you.

Quotable Lyrics:

Calm down eventually
Protect your energy
I am protected

Jhene Aiko meditation meditation music anxiety new song new music
