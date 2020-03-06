Jhené Aiko finally dropped her third studio album, CHILOMBO, on Friday, and to promote the project, she performed her most recent single, "Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)," with the track's featured artists, Future and Miguel, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The trio took the stage at the daytime talk show on Friday for an episode guest-hosted by Demi Lovato.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water

The performance opens to a beautiful set, with Miguel seated on a throne made of flowers surrounded by card-playing extras. A harpist can even be seen off to the side, putting their heart and soul into the live rendition. A group of what appear to be hula dancers come out on stage at one point to perform some impressive choreography, before Future is welcomed with cheers from the audience to deliver his verse. Miguel gets the audience members to put their hands up and sway to the song's outro, resulting in a beautiful moment over at the Ellen studios. Watch the full performance below:

The appearance marked their first time performing the track live on television, which hardly comes as a surprise considering it just dropped last Friday. CHILOMBO's 20 tracks also boast features from Big SeanTy Dolla $ign, John Legend, and more.