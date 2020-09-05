Jhené Aiko Enjoys Sage & Solitude In "Speak" Visual

The singer dropped the visual to her "Chilombo" single.

Her boyfriend Big Sean shared his anticipated Detroit 2 project today (September 4), and to continue to prove that they're a hip hop-R&B power couple, Jhené Aiko shared in the celebration by dropping the music video to her single, "Speak." The track is included on the singer's March release Chilombo and lyrically, Jhené talks about rediscovering herself without the judgments of a partner who held her back. It's a self-love jam that has become a fan favorite for its message of light and positivity.

In the visual, fans get a sneak peek at what life may be like as Jhené Aiko. She begins her day by waking up in the morning and lighting incense before saging her home. Then she gets in some exercise, organizes her closet, cleans up her house, and enjoys her own company in solitude, free from any prying eyes. "Speak from your soul sugah," Jhené wrote over on Instagram. Check out the music video for "Speak" and let us know if you practice any of Jhené Aiko's daily rituals.