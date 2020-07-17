Jhené Aiko Drops Off "Chilombo (Deluxe)" Ft. Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, Kehlani, & More

She certainly wasn't playing around with this deluxe record. Four months after Jhené Aiko shared her latest project Chilombo, the singer has returned with an updated version. Jhené's introspective approach received rave reviews as she shared her personal growth, heartache, and awakening with fans, and the deluxe version of the record adds on to an already praiseworthy project.
On Chilombo (Deluxe), we find Jhené connecting with Kehlani, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, Micahfonecheck, Wiz Khalifa, and her sis Mila J. In addition to the nine new tracks added on to the list of her already extensive record, the original features remain from Big Sean, Future, Miguel, Dr. Chill, Ab-Soul, Nas, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, and H.E.R. Check out Chilombo (Deluxe) and let us know what you think.
Tracklist
1. Lotus (Intro)
2. Triggered (Freestyle)
3. None of Your Concern ft. Big Sean
4. Speak
5. B.S. ft. H.E.R.
6. P*$$y Fairy (OTW)
7. Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.) ft. Future & Miguel
8. One Way St. ft. Ab-Soul
9. Define Me (Interlude)
10. Surrender ft. Dr. Chill
11. Tryna Smoke ft. Michahfonecheck
12. Born Tired
13. Love
14. 10K Hours ft. Nas
15. Summer 2020 (Interlude)
16. Mourning Doves
17. Pray For You
18. Lightning & Thunder ft. John Legend
19. Magic Hour
20. Party For Me ft. Ty Dolla $ign
21. A& B (Piano)
22. A&B
23. B.S. (Remix) ft. Kehlani
24. All Good
25. Come On
26. OTW ft. Mila J
27. Tryna Smoke (Remix) ft. Chris Brown & Snoop Dogg
28. Down Again ft. Wiz Khalifa
29. Sumer 2020