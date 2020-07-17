Jhené Aiko Drops Off "Chilombo (Deluxe)" Ft. Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, Kehlani, & More

She certainly wasn't playing around with this deluxe record. Four months after Jhené Aiko shared her latest project Chilombo, the singer has returned with an updated version. Jhené's introspective approach received rave reviews as she shared her personal growth, heartache, and awakening with fans, and the deluxe version of the record adds on to an already praiseworthy project.

On Chilombo (Deluxe), we find Jhené connecting with Kehlani, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, Micahfonecheck, Wiz Khalifa, and her sis Mila J. In addition to the nine new tracks added on to the list of her already extensive record, the original features remain from Big Sean, Future, Miguel, Dr. Chill, Ab-Soul, Nas, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, and H.E.R. Check out Chilombo (Deluxe) and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Lotus (Intro)

2. Triggered (Freestyle)

3. None of Your Concern ft. Big Sean

4. Speak

5. B.S. ft. H.E.R.

6. P*$$y Fairy (OTW)

7. Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.) ft. Future & Miguel

8. One Way St. ft. Ab-Soul

9. Define Me (Interlude)

10. Surrender ft. Dr. Chill

11. Tryna Smoke ft. Michahfonecheck

12. Born Tired

13. Love

14. 10K Hours ft. Nas

15. Summer 2020 (Interlude)

16. Mourning Doves

17. Pray For You

18. Lightning & Thunder ft. John Legend

19. Magic Hour

20. Party For Me ft. Ty Dolla $ign

21. A& B (Piano)

22. A&B

23. B.S. (Remix) ft. Kehlani

24. All Good

25. Come On

26. OTW ft. Mila J

27. Tryna Smoke (Remix) ft. Chris Brown & Snoop Dogg

28. Down Again ft. Wiz Khalifa

29. Sumer 2020