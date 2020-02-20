R&B siren Jhené Aiko has fans on a cat and mouse chase to get an official release date for her upcoming album CHILOMBO, but in the meantime she decided to hop on Instagram recently to remind us that her new single "P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)" is enough to hold us over until the full project is finally released.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jhené has a way with blending in beautifully with nature, as you can see in the photo above taken at the 2020 Roc Nation Brunch last month during GRAMMYs weekend. This time around, the Trip singer took a, well, trip to Hawaii to trek in nothing but boots and a fairy costume. The Big Island, known as the largest of all Hawaiian islands, made for the perfect backdrop to help Aiko have a lighthearted promo shot for her US R&B top 10 hit single. While she definitely doesn't need to parade around in cosplay to get anyone looking in her direction, we can only hope it's a sign that CHILOMO's arrival is in the very near future. Fingers crossed!

Peep Jhené Aiko's fun time on The Big Island in Hawaii below, and listen to "P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)" right now on streaming platforms just off respect: