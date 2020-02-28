Jhené Aiko Chooses "Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)" In Single Ft. Miguel & Future

Go ahead and get your "H.O.E." on. Jhené Aiko's CHILOMBO drops next Friday (March 6), and just prior to her project's release, the singer delivers her flirtatious love single featuring Miguel and Future. "Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)" is about meeting someone and being so attracted to them that you're bold about letting your intentions be known. Asking someone to cruise over your house the first night you meet them can be seen as "hoe" behavior, but others believe that if you're living in the moment, it's really about "Happiness Over Everything."

This Fisticuffs-produced single follows Jhené's steamy "P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)," another song that will be included on her anticipated CHILOMBO. On May 1, Jhené will embark on her The Magic Hour Tour which runs until June 27. She'll hit the road with Queen Naija and Ann Marie, so make sure to keep an eye out for tickets in your city. In the meantime, give "Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)" a spin and let us know if you're vibing to this one.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't gonna hold you baby, I like what I see

That print in them sweatpants got me weak off in my knees

I been thinkin' 'bout you since we met at No. I.D.'s

If you're free tonight I think that you should come see me