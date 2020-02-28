mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jhené Aiko Chooses "Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)" In Single Ft. Miguel & Future

Erika Marie
February 28, 2020 01:08
170 Views
11
1
Jhené Aiko InstagramJhené Aiko Instagram
Jhené Aiko Instagram

Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)
Jhene Aiko Feat. Future & Miguel
Produced by The Fisticuffs

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Jhené Aiko readies the release fo "CHILOMBO" with a new single featuring vocals from Future and Miguel.


Go ahead and get your "H.O.E." on. Jhené Aiko's CHILOMBO drops next Friday (March 6), and just prior to her project's release, the singer delivers her flirtatious love single featuring Miguel and Future. "Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)" is about meeting someone and being so attracted to them that you're bold about letting your intentions be known. Asking someone to cruise over your house the first night you meet them can be seen as "hoe" behavior, but others believe that if you're living in the moment, it's really about "Happiness Over Everything."

This Fisticuffs-produced single follows Jhené's steamy "P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)," another song that will be included on her anticipated CHILOMBO. On May 1, Jhené will embark on her The Magic Hour Tour which runs until June 27. She'll hit the road with Queen Naija and Ann Marie, so make sure to keep an eye out for tickets in your city. In the meantime, give "Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)" a spin and let us know if you're vibing to this one.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't gonna hold you baby, I like what I see
That print in them sweatpants got me weak off in my knees
I been thinkin' 'bout you since we met at No. I.D.'s
If you're free tonight I think that you should come see me

Jhene Aiko
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  1
  170
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jhene Aiko Future Miguel The Fisticuffs CHILOMBO
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jhené Aiko Chooses "Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)" In Single Ft. Miguel & Future
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject