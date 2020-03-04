Days ahead of her CHILOMBO release, Jhené Aiko hosted a listening party for her family and friends. The songbird was joined by her boyfriend Big Sean and her daughter Namiko, along with a few of her fellow performs including Queen Naija and Kehlani. Jhené looked beautiful in a multi-patterned dress and there were plenty of photos shared on social media that showed the singer taking the time to pose for as many pictures as possible.

At one point in the evening, Jhené and her father even did a little dance together as they grooved to one of her new songs. The private Los Angeles shindig follows Jhené's recent release "Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)" featuring Miguel and Future. The track has been gaining steam over the last few days and fans are looking forward to what else Jhené has in store for Chilombo.

Meanwhile, Jhené recently chatted with Billboard about her album and shared that listeners will experience what she believes to be the healing of sound bowls. "Obviously, there’s other instruments, and this isn’t [solely] a healing album — the bowls were just a component I wanted to add because this is something that I’m moving forward with," she said. "You’ll see a lot more of me owning this." Check out a few photos and videos from Jhené Aiko's Chilombo album release party below.