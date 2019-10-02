mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jhené Aiko Calls On 21 Savage & Summer Walker For "Triggered (Freestyle)" Remix

Erika Marie
October 02, 2019 01:01
Triggered (freestyle) Remix
Jhene Aiko Feat. 21 Savage & Summer Walker

Still triggered.


After Jhené Aiko shared her vulnerable, emotional single "Triggered (freestyle)," fans took to social media with their theories regarding the inspiration behind the song. There were so many people blaming Jhené's ex-boyfriend Big Sean for her heartbreak single that the singer came forward in his defense.

"Triggered is NOT a diss song," she tweeted at the time. "It is a moment of talking sh*t out of frustration and passion. it's was a moment of exaggerated expression when I was feeling lost and weak. no one is to be blamed or bashed for how I was feeling in that moment. I am in control of my feelings."

Nearly five months later, Jhené returns with the remix to "Triggered (freestyle)," this time with 21 Savage and Summer Walker's additional vocals. Savage offers up a male perspective while Summer shares her frustrations with trying to heal from a love gone wrong. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

'Cause I'm not tryna wild out now
But right now
Don't know what I'm capable of
Might f*ck around and go crazy on cuz
Might f*ck around, have to pay me in blood
This ain't the way that you want it
Might catch a case in this b*tch
Don't let me catch you face-to-face in this b*tch

Jhene Aiko 21 Savage Summer Walker
