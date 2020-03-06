Jhené Aiko & Nas Reminisce On A Love That Once Was On "10k Hours"

Songbird Jhené Aiko has dropped off her melodic, R&B-hip hop album Chilombo. The Los Angeles singer's 20-track project is said to be like a journey as she told Billboard, “In a sense, I am like a volcano, and this album is an eruption. It starts with ‘Triggered,’ and there’s a lava flow with all these songs where it’s a free-flowing jam session. And then it settled — and it became this beautiful land where there’s new life."

Nas touched down on Chilombo and dropped a few bars for Jhené's "missing you" track "10k Hours." Many of Jhené's songs have been about her figuring out her emotions during a romance. "10k Hours" tells of someone who is going through a breakup but also wanting to be with that person because the love is so deep. The beat is reminiscent of something you may have come across in the late 1990s, so give "10k Hours" a spin and drop your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Cooled and flipped it, reminiscing bad times with good people's terrific

Beautifully different 'cause we still kick it

You said we can't be intimate, you said we can't go there

If this thing is going nowhere, it's so weird

Now it's cold, thought I had control, thought I took your soul

Nah, I took your mind, engraved my name

You told me that my mind is your favorite place to hang

Ten thousand hours turned to ten thousand bridal flowers

What was mine is ours