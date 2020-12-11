Jhené Aiko & Nas Drop Black & White Music Video For "10K Hours"

Jhené Aiko and Nas just dropped a stunning black and white music video for their jazz lounge-esque vibe, "10k Hours."

Jhené Aiko and Nas teamed up on the R&B singer's Chilombo project earlier this year for the mellow, jazz lounge-esque track "10k Hours" — an emotional, low-tempo tune that speaks on a taxing, on-again-off-again relationship. The entire video is in black and white, set in a recording studio, and wrapped in an old film filter. It's simple, yet elegant. Sometimes less is more.

"Every person that comes in your life... is here for a limited time... so be fair... be there," Aiko wrote via Instagram along with a few shots from the video.

This wasn't the only collaboration Aiko and Nas had on her latest project. The two also joined forces on the track, "missing you," an equally vulnerable performance. Chilombo was easily one of the most anticipated and talked about R&B albums of the year — she most definitely delivered on it.

"In a sense, I am like a volcano, and this album is an eruption. It starts with 'Triggered,' and there’s a lava flow with all these songs where it’s a free-flowing jam session. And then it settled — and it became this beautiful land where there’s new life," she told Billboard of the journey to her 20-track masterpiece.

Watch the official music video for Jhené Aiko and Nas' "10k Hours" above.