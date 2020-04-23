Jhené Aiko and H.E.R. joined the myriad of artists that performed on BET's COVID-19 relief special, "SOS: Saving Our Selves," on Wednesday by doing an acoustic rendition of their collaboration, "B.S." off Jhené's latest album, CHILOMBO. BET held the virtual event in an effort to raise money for their COVID-19 Relief Fund. The star-studded evening, hosted by Regina Hall, Kelly Rowland, Terrence J, and Anthony Anderson, included appearances from tons of celebrities, including Halle Berry, Usher, John Legend, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, Charlie Wilson, D-Nice, Ciara, Tiffany Haddish, and more. Some attendees, like John Legend, also provided some musical stylings. Among this herd were Jhené and H.E.R., who showed up to the live streamed event ready to provide some from-home entertainment to the masses.

With her guitar in tow, H.E.R. strummed along while Jhené sang, until it was her turn to show off her vocals. The two songstresses managed to turn their respective homes into a modest stage of its own with the stripped down version of the song. Catch Jhené and H.E.R.'s full performance of "B.S." below:

If you missed out on BET's "SOS: Saving Our Selves" special, here's a music montage to give you a taste of the soul-healing event:

