Jhené Aiko's love life has been in the headlines for months and after her split with Big Sean, many of her fans are wondering who she's been seeing lately. The singer is remarkably secretive when it comes to her relationships. It took weeks for anybody to even find out she had ended things with Sean. After a New York rapper posted a picture of himself and Jhené enjoying a close embrace, people are speculating that maybe Dave East is next in line for the artist.



SMXRF/Star Max/Getty Images

Despite the wonky ending at Governor's Ball this weekend, Dave East and Jhené Aiko still managed to fit in some face time backstage. They were both hanging in the artist area when Dave felt like taking a picture with the "Triggered" singer. They got pretty close for the shot and, as many are pointing out in the comments section, they would actually make a pretty cute couple. Others are wishing for a collaboration out of this meet-up while the most unconcerned folks are speaking on the photobomb happening behind them.

Do you think Dave East and Jhené Aiko would make a good couple? If not, who do you see Jhené finding real love with in the future?

