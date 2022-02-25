There may be a Rap wedding on the horizon after Shyne Jewelers caused rumors of an engagement to circulate online. NBA YoungBoy has been under the lock and key of house arrest in Utah with his loved ones, but it has been suggested that he's making big plans for his future. The rapper is currently fighting a federal case that has him facing a lengthy prison sentence if convicted, but he has maintained thanks to the support of his loved ones, including girlfriend Jazlyn Michelle. The couple also welcomed a child and YoungBoy has taken to social media to show off his mini-me.

Today (February 24), Joe the Jeweler uploaded a video of a custom ring with a caption that left viewers believing that YoungBoy may be ready to pop the question.

"NBA Youngboy 30 ct Engagement Ring - all stones GIA certified. Comment who you think it’s for [eyeball emoji][diamond emoji," the jeweler wrote. Immediately, people began speculating that the Rap star made the purchase for Jazlyn, but YoungBoy hasn't made any announcement just yet.

Back in May 2019, YoungBoy penned a note that was shared on Instagram, and inside, he directly spoke to Jazlyn.

"I really just want to be there when my daughter born i want to be in the same house as her while she grow up i never had that experience," said YoungBoy. "Jaz im sorry (ma'ma) i promise im sorry for every time i said something to another woman for every time they ever gotten the chance to come around ill give you anything for you not to leave anything to have you when its all said and done."

This would all be a strange surprise if he planned to propose and had yet to do so. Check out the ring below.