Producer JetsonMade has been in high demand for the last few years after he initially broke out through his extensive work with DaBaby. One of the biggest hip-hop producers of the modern era, the 23-year-old has picked up credits with Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, Playboi Carti, Youngboy Never Broke Again, and many more. One of the most exciting moments in his young career has been his connection to J. Cole, having produced his recent song "Lion King On Ice."

During a recent interview with Our Generation Music, JetsonMade revealed that he had an opportunity to also work with Rihanna. While that would have been a huge addition to his growing resumé, the Grammy-nominated producer ultimately turned that down to continue working with J. Cole.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"I was really supposed to go work with Rihanna. I swear to god, I skipped out on that shit to go work with Cole," explained Jetson during the interview. "Shout out to Rihanna though, I hope we can get in there. It was more personal. Cole reached out to me personally, I was at this man's house, like, f*ck that, I'm going with this n***a."

Jetson went on to say that he feels he would have been pretty nervous around Rihanna. At the rate his career is going, he'll probably get another chance to work with the icon soon. At the very least, this confirms that Rihanna is working on new music, which will surely excite her fans.

