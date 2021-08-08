Jets' rookie quarterback Zach Wilson disappointed Jets fans, Saturday night, at the team's annual Green & White practice in front of a crowd of nearly 20,000. In front of his biggest NFL audience yet, he threw two interceptions and led the offense to just 3-points.

His final stats were 11 of 24 passes for 112 yards and two interceptions. The scrimmage lasted two hours and involved no live tackling.



Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

"The biggest learning jump for him was that it was under the lights, there was a bigger crowd," coach Robert Saleh said. "It wasn't necessarily a bigger moment, because you want them all to be the same, but I'm sure the young man wanted to do his absolute best. There are a lot of things he can take from this one, and it will be awesome to see him grow from it."

Wilson admitted afterward that his performance was "not great."

"Not great," he said. "I have high expectations for myself and this offense. I have to lead the guys and I have to make better decisions. That's why this isn't Game 1; that's why we're doing this. I understand that. Of course, I'm going to be frustrated with myself, but I'm going back to the film room and find out what I can learn."

Wilson was drafted with the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

[Via]