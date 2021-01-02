The New York Jets are expected to part ways with head coach Adam Gase after Week 17 of the regular season. Gase has posted a 9-22 record over his two seasons with the organization.

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Despite winning two straight games in the last two weeks, the Jets began the season 0-13. Gase will not be the first coach fired from the organization this season. After a heartbreaking Week 13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the team nixed defense coordinator Gregg Williams.

The team reportedly has a number of early candidates on their minds to fill the head coaching vacancy. According to Ian Rapoport & Tom Pelissero, the team is eyeing Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, Iowa State's Matt Campbell, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, and Florida's Dan Mullen

Whoever takes over the Jets' head coaching position will have the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to work with. The team is expected to draft a quarterback, but it is likely that top prospect Trevor Lawrence will go to Jacksonville with the No. 1 pick.

The Jets will finish the season against the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1:00 PM.

