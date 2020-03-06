New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was reportedly arrested at New York's LaGuardia Airport at around 9:15pm on Thursday night after it was discovered that he was carrying a Glock 19 handgun. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the gun had an Alabama permit, which is where Williams grew up, but New York has much stricter laws that requires carriers to have pistol licenses in the state to carry concealed weapons.

As a result, Williams was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and issued a March 25 court date, which is when he will be formally charged.

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Under New York City law, unlawful possession of a loaded handgun calls for a minimum sentence of 3 1/2 years in prison, and Williams could still face felony charges even if the gun wasn't loaded. Whether or not the gun was loaded has not yet been revealed. In addition to whatever legal issues he faces, Williams may also have to deal with punishment from the league under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The Jets selected the 22-year old Alabama product with the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He recorded just 28 tackles with 2.5 sacks in his 13 games on the field, which was well under the team's expectations, but he certainly isn't being viewed as a 'bust' just yet.