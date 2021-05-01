Zach Wilson got to live out his dream on Thursday night as he was officially drafted into the NFL. He was the second-overall pick and was taken by the New York Jets who were in need of a new man under center. While many fans are excited about Wilson's services, the QB has been fielding questions about his own mother, who many believe is very attractive. In fact, WFAN's Craig Carton asked Wilson about his mom which led to some backlash online.

“Your mom has become the lead story, and I say that respectfully because people are like, ‘the star of the first round of the draft is Mrs. Wilson because she’s a very attractive woman.’ And, I’m just wondering how awkward that is for you, that you just got picked second overall in the NFL draft, and the focus is, wow, his mom is really hot."

“Yeah, it’s not my favorite for sure. I like to keep her out of the spotlight. She’s an awesome lady and I love having her support," Wilson said in response. While Wilson didn't appear to be offended by the whole thing, Carton received quite a bit of hatred on social media, which led to his response which can be seen above. Needless to say, Carton sticks by his question especially since he was only referencing an article written by another publication.

While this might be an unsavory distraction right now, we're sure Wilson is excited to get started with his newfound NFL career.

