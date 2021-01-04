Following an abysmal 2-14 regular-season record that included a 13 game losing streak, the New York Jets have fired head coach Adam Gase, chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson announced with a statement, Sunday.

Abbie Parr / Getty Images

Johnson, following the team's 28-14 loss to the New England Patriots, explained that he did not see the progress he expected going into the season:

This evening, I informed Adam Gase he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets. During his time here, I had the pleasure to get to know Adam and his wonderful family and wish them nothing but the best moving forward.â¯ While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization – especially in our leadership positions – it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction. We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019. Our strong finish last year was encouraging, but unfortunately, we did not sustain that positive momentum or see the progress we all expected this season. To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough. We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field, and will continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of.

Gase joined the organization in 2019 and posted a 9-22 record over his two seasons with the organization.

Throughout the 2020 season, fans called for Gase's firing. In response to the announcement of his departure, they've been celebrating on social media.

Check out some of the reactions below: