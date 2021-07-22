Tragic news is coming out of the NFL today as it is being reported by numerous sources that New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has passed away today at the age of 58. Just last weekend, Knapp was struck by a car while riding his bike San Ramon, California and was eventually sent to the hospital where he was battling for his life. Today, it was revealed by Bears tight end coach Clancy Barone that Knapp had succumbed to his injuries.

This has come as devastating news to the football community as Knapp was a beloved coach and coordinator. Throughout his career, Knapp worked with the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans as an offensive coordinator before going to the Jets.

In the aftermath of the news, the Jets posted a tribute to Knapp on their website. In this article, Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke about how much Knapp meant to the franchise in the short time he spent there.

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

"Greg had such an inner peace about him that people always seemed to gravitate towards," Saleh said. "He lived life in a loving way that helped him connect with people from all walks of life in a unique way. In his short time here, I believe the people in this organization had a chance to experience that connection."

The news hit home for many NFL teams as their social media accounts sent condolences to Knapp's family. He is a man who made an impact during all of his coaching stints, and it is clear he will be missed.

Our thoughts go out to his family during this difficult time.