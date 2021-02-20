If there is one thing that has characterized this NFL offseason, it would be QB movement. For instance, Carson Wentz was recently traded to the Indianapolis Colts, all while Matthew Stafford was sent to the Los Angeles Rams. There are plenty of other QBs who are expected to be traded over the coming months, including Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans.

Now, another QB has been added to the list, in Sam Darnold of the New York Jets. According to reports from Ralph Vacchiano, the Jets are thinking of using their second-overall pick on a new quarterback, preferably Justin Fields. As a result, the team wants to trade Darnold and it seems like they are looking for a second-round pick, as well as a second draft consideration.

Darnold's first few seasons with the Jets were unfortunately wasted as he was stuck with Adam Gase as his head coach. He still has some potential and there are certainly teams out there who could use his services.

As the NFL draft approaches, interest in Darnold will certainly gain steam, which means a trade would be imminent. Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news from the football world.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images