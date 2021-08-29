The New York Jets have reportedly acquired Shaq Lawson in a trade with the Houston Texans in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Jets lost their star pass rusher, Carl Lawson, to a season-ending ruptured Achilles, earlier this month.

Shaq Lawson was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In his five years in the league, he's recorded 20.5 sacks. The Texans traded for Lawson in a deal with the Miami Dolphins back in March.



Mark Brown / Getty Images

Despite losing Carl Lawson for the season, Jets head coach Robert Saleh recently downplayed the likelihood that the team would trade for a replacement.

"It's always easy to play the fictional game of, 'Let's go get somebody,' but the reality is [it's] few and far between in terms of what's available," Saleh said after Lawson's injury. "Now, obviously, Joe and his staff are working relentlessly, always trying to look at the roster and always communicating."

Shaq Lawson is set to earn $1.4 million as a base salary for the 2021 season, before his pay increases to $8.9 million in 2022. Luckily for the Jets, none of the earnings are guaranteed money.

The Jets will kick off their season against the Carolina Panthers on September 12th.

