Jet Life's T.Y. Drops New Project "Stick To The Script"

It has to be hectic over at the Jet Life headquarters these days. Curren$y, specifically, has been on a mission to release several projects in the coming months and he's already unveiled four of them. On Friday, he blessed fans with the Harry Fraud-produced Regatta but he wasn't the only member of the Jet Life roster to come through with some new music for his fans.

Jet Life rapper T.Y. has been on a heavy run this year and on Friday, he came through with his new project Stick To The Script. The rapper's latest project follows the release of Baby Gangsta Vol. 2 taht he unveiled in September. The project is 10 songs in length without a single credit feature, allowing T.Y. to shine on his own.