Jessie Reyez Uses New Track "Far Away" To Highlight Immigration Struggles

Milca P.
October 05, 2019 19:37
Far Away
Jessie Reyez

Jessie Reyez drops off a powerful new track.


In a potent new delivery, Jessie Reyez is artfully outlining the implications of immigration in North America.

With her newest "Far Away" cut, the Colombian Canadian songstress narrates a love story torn apart by distance due to her lover's undocumented status. It is attached to a powerful visual that illustrates a raid that breaks the duo apart. Conveniently, the track arrives in the thick of immigration policies that have heightened tensions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I see myself in those that are being wrongfully persecuted. I see my dad anytime I see people disrespecting a Latino because they can't speak English properly. I see those things," she tells CBS News. "I wanted to make [the video] as potent as a visual as possible," Reyez adds." "So, it can be a catalyst in your brain."

Quotable Lyrics

You're still a world away
And you're still waitin' for your papers
Been feelin' like the government wants us to break up
iPhone XXX, FaceTime saves us 

