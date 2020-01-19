mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jessie Reyez Unveils Full "No Sweat" Anthem

Milca P.
January 19, 2020 00:45
Jessie Reyez unveils the full version of her new track.


Earlier in the month, Jessie Reyez debuted a new track "No Sweat" with the cut appearing in a new campaign for the Secret women's deodorant brand. The cut was featured in a spot that starred Reeyz among a lineup of other female stars such as actress Camila Mendes, Olympic Gold Medalist Swin Cash, actress and entrepreneur Shenae Grimes-Beech, and fitness influencer Ainsley Rodriguez.

According to Secret, the new campaign is aimed at giving "much-needed air-time to the personal stories of modern women who are challenging the status quo in their respective fields."

Previously, the accompanying song was only available to hear via the original commercial and now arrived via Reyez's official channels. Dig into the upbeat offering below.

Quotable Lyrics

Girls on the floor
Got a 30-point lead and a minute left
Queens on the team in real life
Not just on the internet

Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez Songs no sweat
