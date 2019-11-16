mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jessie Reyez Remakes Patsy Cline's "Crazy"

Milca P.
November 16, 2019 16:55
Jessie Reyez adds her flavor to a classic.


Jessie Reyez is due for a debut album sometime next year, but as the Colombian-Canadian songstress continues to pave the road toward its arrival, she takes a step back into nostalgia as she unfurls her latest "Crazy" track. The song is a remake and subsequent ode to country icon Patsy Cline who popularized the same track, originally penned by Willie Nelson.

"Crazy. A Song. Shout out Patsy and Willie," Reyez tweeted out with the new cut.

The rework is outfitted with production from Moose and finds the singer's familiar set of raw vocals dancing around in an updated and incredibly emotional delivery of the country staple. Get into it below.

Quotable Lyrics

Crazy, for thinkin' that my love could hold you
I'm crazy for tryin' and crazy for cryin’
And I’m crazy for lovin' you
Crazy, for thinkin’ that my love could hold you

