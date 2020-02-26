Jessie Reyez Releases Her New Single "Ankles"

Toronto singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez is back with a brand new single ahead of the release of her forthcoming project, Before Love Came To Kill Us. Earlier today, she dropped off her new single, "Ankles" which, according to iTunes, is supposed to feature both Rico Nasty and Melii. However, it appears that the version she dropped on YouTube earlier today only includes her own vocals. It seems like we'll likely get the full version of the track later this week.

Ahead of the Grammys, Jessie Reyez revealed that "ANkles" was the song she was most excited to release off of the project, although she didn't reveal the features then. Before Love Came To Kill Us marks Jessie Reyez long-awaited debut album. It's set to release on March 27th.

Quotable Lyrics

Lights out, Strike out, I doubt

You’ll ever find anyone

These bitches can’t measure up

To my Ankles

Levels? Na, Levels? Na

Ankles, these bitches don’t make it to my ankles