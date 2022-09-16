Jessie Reyez Drops Sophomore Album "Yessie" Ft. 6LACK

Yesterday evening (September 15) was a huge night for Jessie Reyez as she celebrated the release of her latest effort. The R&B songbird was joined by her loved ones, including a few famous friends, as a video showing Drake at the shindig has made the rounds. Reyez has returned with Yessie, her sophomore album that acts as an open wound that the Toronto standout carefully examines musically, analyzing emotions related to self-discovery, love, and heartache.

"The day is finally here," she wrote on Instagram once her album arrived. Reyez then joked, "I feel like I’ve had to take a sh*t for f*cking months and I finally found relief. Yessie. Out now."

Yessie only hosts one feature from 6LACK, proving that she can carry a project with talent alone. Stream Yessie and let us know what you think of Jessie Reyez's latest.

