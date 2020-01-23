mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jessie Reyez Drops Off Her New Single "Love In The Dark"

Aron A.
January 23, 2020 14:12
Jessie Reyez prepares for her new album with her latest single.


Jessie Reyez might be one of the strongest songwriters Canada has to offer right now. The singer/songwriter's career has slowly bubbled up over the years as she made a major impact in the mainstream with collaborations including Eminem, Calvin Harris, Normani, and more. After announcing her debut album, Before Love Came To Kill Us, she's back with her new single, "LOVE IN THE DARK." 

"I wrote this during a really sad time in my life, I remember crying," Reyez said in a statement about the song. "I hope people understand how vulnerable it is."

The new single follows the release of "No Sweat" that she dropped off a few days ago as well as the previously released singles, "Far Away" and "Crazy."

Peep her new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
I do anything to relive our memories
And listen to your songs play in my head
'Cause I hate the silence, it's the only I get
I wish I could hear your voice

