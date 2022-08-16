Jessie Reyez Calls Out An Ex-Lover On Ruthless New Song, “MUTUAL FRIEND”

Back in 2020, Canadian R&B vocalist Jessie Reyez delivered her debut album with Before Love Came to Kill Us, and in the time since then she’s delivered a slew of impressive features while working with artists like Kehlani and dvsn.

More recently, the 31-year-old has been gearing up to share her sophomore project, Yessie, with the arrival of singles like “Fraud” and this past weekend, “MUTUAL FRIEND.” The latter arrived on August 12th, following Reyez’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, during which she debuted the ruthless track.

“If you died tomorrow, I don't think I'd cry,” the Toronto native croons on the chorus. “I gave you one too many nights / Don't care if it sound cold, it is what it is.”

Yessie is due out on September 16th via FMLY/Island Records. Stream Jessie Reyez’s latest single below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Our mutual friend said you'd been callin'

And said that you're sorry and said that you wish we could talk

Well, guess what? You're about seven months late

Our mutual friend don't know that you're too self-serving

But I do and that's why your words don't mean shit

And guess what? This heartbreak morphed into hate

