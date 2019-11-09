mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jessie Reyez & Pink Sweat$ Connect For "Honesty" Remix

Milca P.
November 09, 2019 18:19
197 Views
11
1
CoverCover

Honesty (Remix)
Pink Sweat$ Feat. Jessie Reyez

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The remix you didn't know you needed.


Pink Sweat$ is still crafting his major-label Pink Planet debut, and as we continue to await the finished product, the Philadelphia-bred crooner has reached back into the catalog to deliver on an update to his "Honesty" breakout track.

This time around, he taps Jessie Reyez for the assist as the two engage in an updated dialogue. You'll find the stripped-down acoustic background being treated to a new layer of drums, creating a much more dynamic track. While it certainly doesn't take away from the magic found in the original cut, it serves up an addictive renovation to the selection. It may very well point toward the sound that we can look forward to on Pink Planet.

Quotable Lyrics

Usually on my guard, but you're just trying to be a friend to me
You said I was similar and when they show me sympathy
Stories over Hennessy, 'bout old lovers and enemies
I'm fucking with your energy

 

Pink Sweat$
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  1
  197
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Pink Sweat$ Jessie Reyez new music new song honesty
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jessie Reyez & Pink Sweat$ Connect For "Honesty" Remix
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject