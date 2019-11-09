Jessie Reyez & Pink Sweat$ Connect For "Honesty" Remix

Pink Sweat$ is still crafting his major-label Pink Planet debut, and as we continue to await the finished product, the Philadelphia-bred crooner has reached back into the catalog to deliver on an update to his "Honesty" breakout track.

This time around, he taps Jessie Reyez for the assist as the two engage in an updated dialogue. You'll find the stripped-down acoustic background being treated to a new layer of drums, creating a much more dynamic track. While it certainly doesn't take away from the magic found in the original cut, it serves up an addictive renovation to the selection. It may very well point toward the sound that we can look forward to on Pink Planet.

Quotable Lyrics

Usually on my guard, but you're just trying to be a friend to me

You said I was similar and when they show me sympathy

Stories over Hennessy, 'bout old lovers and enemies

I'm fucking with your energy