Jessie Reyez & 6LACK Gear Up For R&B Season With "FOREVER": Listen

Canadian R&B sensation Jessie Reyez unleashed a new album earlier this weekend – one that finds her carrying the majority of songs on the tracklist by herself, aside from one collaboration with 6LACK on the third title, "FOREVER."

The "Figures" songstress' emotion is evident in her voice over the melodic music as she sings, "I like every flaw I see in you / This is all new / But I hope I got what you need too."

For his part, 6LACK shared a verse full of flirtatious bars, rapping, "Passwords, passports / I'ma have to treat you like a landlord / I want you to stay, save the moment / Gotta put it on the camcorder / She a all-star, pornstar / Throw it up and catch it off the backboard."

Other titles on the album include the previously released single "MUTUAL FRIEND." Stream the full Yessie project here, and check out "FOREVER" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

'Cause sometimes somebody loves somebody

But that body don't love 'em back

And it's easy to say that you didn't know

You didn't know what you had

But you don't, you're educated

You know that they don't make 'em

Like me anymore

So you pull me in close and say



