Not many people know the extent of the relationship between Nick Cannon and supermodel Jessica White. In 2020, White emerged online with declarations of undying love for the media mogul, and soon, photos of the pair posing near-nude together surfaced online. While some believed that this was a new relationship, White would later state that they have been involved for years. The model even shared that she and Cannon suffered a miscarriage, but when he surfaced with a new child on the way at the time, White gave her blessings and backed out of the situation.

Now that Cannon has welcomed a few more children and is expecting another, people have taken to White's comment sections with cruel remarks and she has penned a lengthy response.

Hollywood Unlocked shared a poll where they teased a question of who had the better drum skills, famed musician Travis Barker or Nick Cannon in his film, Drumline. When White praised Cannon's skills, people targeted her, asking why she would compliment a person who allegedly did her wrong. She clapped back.

"Oh you guys are so fiesty," she wrote. "It's the same comments all the time, ' I'll never be his baby momma because I'm not his type, he played you, why are you taking up for him, he don't want you girl!' I understand we live in a world where it's popular to hate your 'ex' but I'm not nor will I ever be that girl. I'm sorry if my ability to show kindness bother you."

She added, "I just know Nick deserves more credit as an artist than he gets. That's all! Now I'll leave you all back to saying how stupid I am for not being in the comments and dogging him." Read her full reaction below.