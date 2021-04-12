She had a longstanding romance with Nick Cannon that lasted for years, but Jessica White has moved on. The supermodel and Cannon reportedly dated for some time and were even planning to have children together after suffering a miscarriage, but after news circulated last year that Cannon was expecting a second child with Brittany Bell, White and Cannon reportedly ended their relationship.

Over the weekend, a DJ named Abby De La Rosa confirmed the rumors that she is expecting twin boys with Cannon, causing the actor's name to once again make headlines. He has recently been spotted getting close with model and photographer LaNisha Nicole, and following the news that he's having more babies, White found herself tagged in multiple posts.

"I really hate being tagging in things that has nothing to do with me. I'm a very strong and happy woman who isn't broken. Leave me out of this," wrote White. "I wish everyone the best and I always send and use this app as well as my life to put out loving energy. I stay in a loving vibe always. I challenge you guys to do the same. You sleep better at night!"

Jessica called Cannon and De La Rosa's pregnancy announcement photos "beautiful" and said she's "happy" for them. "Now let's get back to some old school love Jams! I've been playing Rick all day. Let these vibes put a smile on your faces My dears!!! Jw." De La Rosa's twins will be babies No. 5 and 6 for the media mogul; he has twins with Mariah Carey and two children with Brittany Bell.

Read her post in its entirety below.