It was just a couple of months ago when supermodel Jessica White stunned the world with her public declaration of love for Nick Cannon. No one suspected that the two stars were in a relationship, but even amid the news that Cannon is expecting another child with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, Jessica was unmoved. "Always been the love of my life always will be. REAL love can never be broken," the model wrote on Instagram. "You are me and I am you for eternity. @nickcannon 🦢🦢 you are a king always remember that sh*t."

Things have changed on the romance front, as the posts Jessica White shared of Nick Cannon have been removed from her page. She's replaced them with three sexy solo shots of herself and in one, she wrote a caption that revealed she is now single. "Someone who values you, wouldn't ever put themselves in a position to lose you," she said.

"I'm so blessed, I’m whole, and ready to embrace a single life free from all baggage, I wish nothing but the best for @nickcannon But truly excited for the next chapter in my life," Jessica added. "Someone tag Brad Pitt and let him know I'm single and momma has an abundance of pure love to give! Hahahahaha."