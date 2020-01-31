To promote her new memoir Open Book, Jessica Simpson made her way by the Jimmy Kimmel stage this week and spoke about some of the topics in the book. One particular part in which Jess decided to talk about was an old kiss with Justin Timberlake, which she says was part of a bet between him and Ryan Gosling however.

“After divorce and he was out of a relationship, he was, like, over at my house, we shared a nostalgic kiss, but I thought, ‘Oh, this is interesting,'" she recalled. "And he took his phone out and started typing. And I was like, ‘Okay, I hope that's not, like, another girl. Like, did I, like, stick my tongue out too much or, you know?’" she laughs.

Jamie McCarthy/ Getty Images

She continues saying that Justin had a bet with Ryan Gosling from years ago on the Mickey Mouse club about who could kiss Jessica first, and he was apparently telling Gosling he won.

“But apparently him and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12-years-old," she continued. "And so, he texted Ryan and said he won the bet. And I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Um…So we don't kiss again. That's done.’"

Despite the nostalgic kiss with Timberlake, Jessica says she had more of a crush on Ryan Gosling than JT. "Ryan was the one that I was, like…when I was 12, I was, like, ‘This guy is so cool and he's from Canada," she dished. "I don't know where that is on the map, but I really think that that's amazing.' And there was something so cute about him. But Justin won the bet."

Check out that and more in the interview on Kimmel (below).