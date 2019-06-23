The final Netflix/Marvel show has taken its final bow. Jessica Jones is the last Marvel show on Netflix to air, after all five series were canceled. Iron Fist was the first to get the ax, then Luke Cage, Daredevil, and The Punisher followed. Krysten Ritter did an immaculate job of bringing the stubborn and moody Jones to life, offering a complex take on the superpowered detective. Now that the third and final season has aired, one lingering question remains. Will Hulu or another streaming service save any of the Netflix/Marvel shows? If so, can we expect to see Ritter as Jones again? She doesn't think so.

“Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so,” Ritter told TVLine. “I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door.” Ritter has expressed her love for Jessica Jones, but also her need to switch things up. Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg echoed Ritter's views, stating, “I feel like this is a really complete, closed chapter. I mean, never say never. But I feel ready to tell all new stories." With Disney launching their own streaming service later this year, it's unlikely that Netflix's Marvel shows will be continued.