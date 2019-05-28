Marvel Studios has officially released the trailer for the final season of its female-led action series, Jessica Jones. As expected, the trailer teases fan with yet another action-packed season, but this time around, a new and intriguing villain surfaces within. In following the familiar Jones vs. Creepy Villain formula, fans can surely expect quite the showdowns. While the trailer does not directly offer much insight into what the series as a whole has in store, the 35-second video consists of a chilling voice whose discourse reveals an evil plan to annihilate Jessica Jones.

The actual plot description offered by Netflix for the season states the following: "When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both."

Unfortunately for fans, Netflix pulled the plug on both Jessica Jones and The Punisher this past February. The latter resulted in the upcoming airing of the series' final and third season. The series is set to hit Netflix on June 14th.

