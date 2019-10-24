The Grey's Anatomy actor that is Jesse Williams has suited up in some fake tattoos to star as La La Anthony's ex-Lover in the upcoming October 27th episode of Power. According to Entertainment Weekly, Jesse will only star in the one episode and his character has arrived since La La's character LaKeisha was killed in the last episode.



Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

“I promise you I’m going to find out who did this shit,” Jesse (who plays Tommy) says in the episode's teaser. “And I’m going to make it right.” Tommy was planning to purpose to LaKeisha before her untimely death. La La recently shared a heartfelt message to Instagram in light of her character's exit from the show and thanked 50 Cent for believing in her to bring her character to life.

Elsewhere in the Power world, 50 Cent made a call to action on Instagram when he asked his followers to personally get a hold of Xfinity and tell the company to not drop the Starz network streaming packages and bundles. The move would mean beloved fans would no longer get easy access to Power which means the show's number may very well deteriorate.

"Starz has been working diligently to reach a fair market distribution agreement with Comcast Xfinity in order to continue providing our shared customers with access to our acclaimed lineup of premium television content," Starz said in a statement. There's been no official update on a proposed plan to stop the madness.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images