The performance earned him a Tony Awards nomination, but the announcement of his recognition paled in comparison to the leaked images of Jesse Williams. The Grey's Anatomy icon has been performing on Broadway in Take Me Out, a stage play about a baseball player who struggles after coming out as gay. His portrayal has been hailed by theatre enthusiasts, but after someone took a photo of Williams's nude scene and shared it publicly, his naked photos quickly went viral.

Productions of Take Me Out, and other plays, generally, do their best to keep people from bringing or using phones for moments such as these. While Williams remains a trending topic across several platforms as his pictures were shared and commented on by the hundreds of thousands, some are calling out people who are reveling in the leaked images.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Williams addressed being nude on stage while chatting with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. It seems that he's taking it all in stride and isn't concerned with the response—but it looks as if this interview occurred just a day or two prior to his viral moment.

“I’ve learned in my minutes of theater, don’t try to read into it because it just creates more insecurity,” said the actor. “I’m told it’s quite insane. It’s the first (time), so I’ve got nothing to compare it to and I won’t be scared of anything after this... It's a body, once you see it, you realize it's whatever, it's a body!" he added. "I just have to make it not that big of a deal."

We wonder what he thinks of it all now. Check out highlights of his interview below.

