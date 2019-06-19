Jesse Williams and his girlfriend Taylour Paige are very much enjoying each other's company. The couple was just in Columbia at the end of May and now it looks as though they've made their way over to Italy for another trip together.



John Lamparski/Getty Images

Paparazzi caught the couple strolling the streets of Florence, Italy, holding hands. Jesse's holding a Polaroid camera in one hand leading us to believe there may a string of images soon to be shared to their Instagram.

Just before Jesse took off to Columbia he had to attend court to fight his wife's request for $200K in court fees. Jesse and Aryn Drake-Lee argued their sides in front of a judge where Jesse detailed how that he's already paid Aryn $100,000 a month in support alone and has already paid $270,000 for her legal bills since the start of the case. Jesse accused Aryn of using the money he's already given her to buy artwork and not cover the costs of legal fees.

Jesse and Aryn share two children together and have joint legal custody in place with flexible physical custody to accommodate Jesse's acting career.