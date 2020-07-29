Jess Hilarious is being dragged once again, this time for posting a video where she "re-enacts" Megan Thee Stallion's shooting from earlier this month.

As you likely know by now, the comedian, best known for starring on Wild N' Out, has been on a crazy downward spiral for the last year. She continually finds herself wrapped up in so much drama, mainly because she inserts herself in every mess she can. At this point, it's become a running joke to her. Now, she's back in the headlines for her incredibly insensitive "re-creation" of the incident between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

We're continuing to unpack exactly what happened between them but Jess Hilarious seemingly has a good idea of what went down. She posted a video of herself in the car, pulling off some of Megan's signature ad-libs and grabbing at her foot, noting that that's probably what happened after she was shot. Then, she gave Tory's point of view.

The humor here is... non-existent. Megan has already commented several times on people who are making jokes out of this situation, remarking that, because she's a Black woman, people aren't taking this situation seriously. This is precisely the kind of behavior she was referring to.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

At least Megan is out here making moves, quickly re-integrating herself into the world of social media. This week, she returned by showing off some of the care packages her friends, including Lizzo and Rihanna, have sent her as she recovers.

Get well soon, Meg.

