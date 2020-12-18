Jerry West Trashes The Lakers In Alleged Leaked Voicemail

Jerry West and the Los Angeles Clippers are currently being sued by a man named Johnny Wilkes who claims the team promised him $2.5 million to help bring Kawhi Leonard to the franchise. Kawhi and West have both denied any involvement in such a scandal although Wilkes remains adamant that there was, indeed, a deal in place.

In fact, TMZ recently acquired a voicemail from Wilkes in which West can allegedly be heard speaking about his involvement in Kawhi's signing. Throughout the call, West says the Lakers are a "shitshow" and that he can't even imagine a scenario in which Kawhi would go to the Lakers.

“Hey there, this is Jerry calling. I really want to thank you a lot for trying to help. I heard this morning that everyone over in the Lakers camp thinks they’re gonna get him," West says. “I just find it hard to believe that he would want to go to that sh*t show where he would not even be … wouldn’t even get his name in the paper and he wouldn’t be the face of the franchise that’s for sure.”

Later on in the voicemail, West can be heard telling Wilkes that he wants to take him to dinner as a thank you for all of his hard work in the Kawhi sweepstakes. It's pretty damning stuff although Kawhi and West still remain adamant that no foul play transpired.

With the NBA conducting an investigation into the matter, we will know if there was any tampering, soon enough.

