Hollywood is saying their goodbyes to another icon. Following the death of Seinfeld actress Estelle Harris earlier this month, another star from the sitcom has tragically passed away – 93-year-old Liz Sheridan, who played the role of Helen, Jerry's mother on the hit series.

As per Uproxx, the actress died in her New York City home earlier this week. She led an adventure-filled life up until her death, although she didn't rise to fame until middle age.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Sheridan, who was born to a concert pianist father and a singer mother in 1929, found herself naturally gravitating towards the entertainment industry, starting out as a dancer before migrating to the Caribbean for work.

Back in the early '50s, she crossed paths with – and eventually began dating – James Dean, although this was in the days before his tragically short-lived career took off. The Seinfeld star wrote about their union in her memoir, Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life With James Dean, a Love Story.

Elsewhere in her endeavours, Sheridan spent time on Broadway, working alongside Meryl Streep and Christoper Lloyd on Happy End in 1977, when she also happened to make her first on-screen performance in an episode of Kojak.

Upon hearing the sad news, Jerry Seinfeld hopped on Twitter to share some kind words. "Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for," he began. "Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her."

All in all, Sheridan appeared in 24 episodes of the hit comedy. Other credits to her name come from her work on ALF, St. Elsewhere, The A-Team, and Remington Steele, among others.

As we mentioned earlier, the passing of another Seinfeld star, Estelle Harris – who played Estelle Costanza on screen – prompted her TV son, Jason Alexander, to share a sweet message in her honour – read more about that here.

RIP Liz Sheridan.

