Yesterday was a huge day for the NFL as it marked the return of the regular season. Numerous teams were in action, including the Dallas Cowboys who defeated the New York Giants, 35-17. Quarterback Dak Prescott was phenomenal in the game as he made 25 of his 32 passes, connected on four touchdowns and even picked up 405 yards. He was playing like a man who needed to impress his boss before a big contract negotiation and as it turns out, it's most likely going to pay off.

The Cowboys just gave Ezekiel Elliott his money and now, Prescott is due as well. During a recent interview via Pro Football Talk, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he is looking to get a deal with Prescott done right away.

"Oh, yes, I do know that we’ll get it done," Jones said. "It would probably be fair to say it'll be done on a imminent basis. Imminent. Without being real clear, bright lined. It's not done. What’s imminent? Well, days. Days. Or something like that."

Based on this new information, it's safe to assume a contract could be in place by next weekend when the Cowboys are set to face off against another divisional rival, the Washington Redskins. The Cowboys will be favored in that game as well and with the team coming together at the right time, the Cowboys could be in for one of their best seasons in years.