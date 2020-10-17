Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be taking part in a highly-anticipated rematch on January 23rd in what should be a spirited contest. The two have had bad blood between each other for the better part of a decade and it only makes sense that we would be getting a Part 2 to begin what is hopefully a much less devastating 2021.

As for the location of the fight, McGregor has been pushing for it to take place at AT&T Stadium, otherwise known as Cowboys Stadium. McGregor is friends with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and he thinks it would be a great idea for the fight to be held at a stadium that sits about 80,000 people.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked about McGregor's proposal and whether or not he would consider it. Simply put, it's not off the table.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"I'm a real admirer of his," Jones said. "He's one of the neatest individuals I think I've met. Period. [Conor] is special. It would be quite a day for AT&T Stadium to have him."

For now, it remains to be seen whether or not it would be possible to host the event, as the Coronavirus has kept things largely unknown. The Cowboys are currently letting in 25,000 fans per game, but it's uncertain as to whether or not UFC President Dana White would want to take a risk that big.

Stay tuned for updates on McGregor and Poirier's upcoming fight as we will be sure to bring them to you.

